Angels' Griffin Canning: Dealing with elbow inflammation
Canning, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, has been diagnosed with right elbow inflammation, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Canning's move to the IL came as a surprise after there was no indication from the team that he sustained an injury in his most recent outing in Tuesday's win over the Tigers, when he spun six scoreless innings and struck out seven. Though the Angels have clarified that the rookie is tending to an arm injury, DiGiovanna notes that the Angels have already ruled out any UCL damage to the right-hander's elbow. He'll likely be prescribed some rest for the next few days before the Angels determine whether Canning is fit to resume a throwing program.
