Angels manager Phil Nevin told reporters after Saturday's game that Canning is dealing with a groin injury, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Nevin announced that Tucker Davidson has made the club after Saturday's exhibition game against the Dodgers, and that Canning has been dealing with something in his groin since Monday. Nevin doesn't believe the injury will require a stint on the injured list, and said that while the injury isn't alarming, the right-hander will be evaluated Wednesday. Canning still has a chance to be the sixth starter for the Angels, but because of off days that won't be necessary until the middle of April.