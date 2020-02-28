Angels' Griffin Canning: Dealing with UCL issues
Canning underwent an MRI which revealed chronic changes to the UCL and acute joint irritation in his right elbow.
The 23-year-old had the issue crop up during his spring debut Wednesday, and the diagnosis of potential UCL issues is a worrying development. There is no official timetable for his return and Canning will continue to be evaluated over the next couple days, but his status for Opening Day and beyond is now in question.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.
-
Second Base Tiers 2.0
Second base has its upside plays, but it's the weakest of the infield positions.
-
First Base Tiers 2.0
First base is an aging position that's light on sleepers, but there are still enough bats to...
-
Catcher Tiers 2.0
Catcher will never be a strong position, but it offers surprising depth this year.
-
Spring: Syndergaard, Jansen changes
From Freddie Freeman's and Chris Sale's timetables to Clint Frazier's new timing mechanism,...
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...