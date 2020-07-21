Canning took the win in Monday's exhibition game against San Diego, completing six scoreless innings and allowing three hits and two walks while striking out five.

Canning breezed through six innings against a Padres lineup consisting of projected starters, allowing only five baserunners while fanning five. The right-hander has looked solid in summer camp and has shown no signs of being affected by the elbow issue that shut down his throwing in February. Canning could be a solid source of strikeouts at the back end of the rotation after whiffing 96 batters in 90.1 innings last season.