Canning tossed four scoreless innings in his California League debut, allowing three baserunners while striking out six San Jose Giants.

The 21-year-old righty has a chance to really shoot up lists this year. His stuff was better than advertised in this one, and he already had the potential to get to the majors with four average or better pitches. If he continues to miss bats like this, he will need to be added in most serious dynasty leagues.