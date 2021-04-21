Canning (1-1) allowed two earned runs on two hits while striking out two across 2.1 innings, earning the win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

Canning was moved to the bullpen after Shohei Ohtani reentered the starting rotation. In the 24-year-old's first relief appearance, he surrendered a solo home run to Nick Solak, but did enough to maintain the lead. The Angels have some form of a six-man rotation going on and Canning's role will likely bounce between starting and relief through the season. He has a 5.68 ERA in 12.2 innings.