Canning (4-3) earned the win Wednesday against the Rangers after giving up three runs on four hits (including two home runs) and two walks while fanning seven across six innings.

Canning bounced back after losing in his previous start and while his stat line wasn't overly impressive, he went deep enough into the game to earn his second quality start of the campaign -- both have come over his last three appearances. The right-hander owns a 3.60 ERA across five outings this month, and his next start is scheduled to come next week on the road against the Giants.