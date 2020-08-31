Canning gave up a run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven across eight inning in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday.

Canning had his best start of the year -- he had pitched six or more innings only once in his previous six starts. However, the Angels offense didn't support him, which means Canning is still looking for his first win of the year. The 24-year-old has a 4.04 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 30 strikeouts through 35.2 innings this season. He'll look to maintain his form when he faces a tough task versus the Astros on Friday.