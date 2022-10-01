Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad indicated this week that Canning (back) remains on track to avoid surgery, per MLB.com.

Canning's lower-back stress fracture cost him the final seven weeks of 2021 and all of 2022, but he's still not expected to need surgery. The right-hander is slated to see a specialist in November, which should provide more clarity about a treatment plan and potential return to throwing. If Canning does in fact avoid surgery, he could be ready to pitch by spring training next season.