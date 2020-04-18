Canning (elbow) is throwing from 120 to 150 feet at about 70 to 80 percent intensity, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

According to Angels general manager Billy Eppler, Canning is "doing good" and has progressed to a point where he could throw from a mound in seven to 10 days. Eppler dismissed the suggestion that Canning could be a candidate for Tommy John surgery if the season is canceled, stating that right-hander will not be subjected to that surgery "unless there was new evidence or a new injury that took place." Given Canning's progress, it is reasonable to assume he will be part of the Angels' starting rotation when the 2020 season gets underway.