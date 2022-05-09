Canning (back) will face live hitters Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Canning began throwing bullpen sessions in mid-April, and he'll face hitters for the first time during Monday's throwing session. He's been throwing off a mound twice a week recently and recently said that he expects to be ready to return when he's first eligible June 6.
