Canning (back) will face live hitters this week, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Canning has no limitations in camp despite missing all of the 2022 season due to back issues. The 26-year-old is competing for the sixth spot in the rotation with the Angels, and a strong start in the Cactus League would go a long way towards winning that job. Assuming good health, he should be able to make starts in Arizona relatively soon.
