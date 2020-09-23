Canning (2-3) earned the win over San Diego on Tuesday, pitching six innings and allowing one run on two hits and five walks while striking out 10.

Canning was effectively wild in the contest, making up for his five walks by fanning a career-high 10 batters and allowing only two hits (both singles). He threw 64 of 108 pitches for strikes but kept the Padres on their heels, inducing 20 swings-and-misses. The right-hander picked up his third quality start of the campaign and continued a strong three-game stretch in which he has allowed five earned runs over 16.2 innings while racking up 22 strikeouts. He is unlikely to start again this season; if he doesn't take the mound again, his 3.99 ERA would mark the first time he has finished with a sub-4.00 mark in that category.