Angels' Griffin Canning: Fans career-high eight in loss
Canning (2-2) took the loss Tuesday as the Angels fell 4-2 to the A's, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out eight.
The right-hander set a new career high for strikeouts in his seventh big-league start, but he also set a new career high for hits allowed. Canning did generate 18 swinging strikes among his 102 pitches (63 total strikes), a promising sign for the 23-year-old, and he'll take a 3.52 ERA and 42:10 K:BB through 38.1 innings into his next outing Sunday, at home against the Mariners.
