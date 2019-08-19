Canning (5-6) allowed one run on five hits and a walk over seven innings Sunday, striking out eight and earning the win over the White Sox.

Canning turned in one of the best performances of his young career, tying his career highs of seven innings pitched and eight punchouts. The 23-year-old rookie lowered his ERA to 4.58 alongside a 96:30 K:BB. Looking for his third straight win, he'll get a tough road matchup in Houston on Friday.