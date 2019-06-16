Canning (2-3) allowed four runs on six hits and struck out seven over six innings Sunday in a loss to the Rays.

Canning yielded a run in the first inning, two in the second and a fourth run in the fifth on a solo home run to center field. He's turned in quality starts in two of his last four outings, but he wasn't able to get the job done Sunday. The right-hander owns a 3.93 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 54 punchouts across 50.1 innings this season.