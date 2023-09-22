Canning did not factor into the decision in Thursday's loss to the Rays, allowing two runs on over five innings with seven strikeouts. He allowed three hits and three walks.

Canning pitched well enough in his outing to be in line for a win until the Angels bullpen let the lead slip away. Since returning to the rotation Aug. 27, the 27-year-old has made five starts with a 3.68 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 33:7 K:BB over 29.1 innings. Canning's next start is currently scheduled to be at home against the Rangers.