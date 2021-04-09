Canning allowed four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven over 5.1 innings in Thursday's win over the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.

The righty was decent in his debut, with his only big mistakes resulting in a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. two-run shot in the first inning and a solo homer by Cavan Biggio in the sixth. The 24-year-old was shaky in the first inning but cruised thereafter until the sixth, throwing 51 of his 81 pitches for strikes. Canning is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday against the Royals.