Canning didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander delivered his first quality start of the season in his longest outing of 2021 so far, throwing 55 of 94 pitches for strikes, but Canning still exited the game in line for the loss until the Angels took a brief lead in the top of the seventh inning. He'll take a 4.78 ERA and sharp 37:12 K:BB through 32 innings into his next start.