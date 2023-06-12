Canning (5-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits over five-plus innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning a win over Seattle.

Canning coughed up three runs on two homers through five frames. He was then charged with an unearned run after leaving the game in the sixth. After failing to complete six innings in each of his first six starts, Canning has turned in four consecutive quality starts. He's dropped his ERA to 4.56 with a 50:15 K:BB through 53.1 innings. His next start is lined up to be in Kansas City.