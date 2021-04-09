Canning had a no-decision as he allowed four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven over 5.1 innings in Thursday's win over the Blue Jays.

The righty was decent in his debut, with his big mistakes being to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a two-run shot in the first and a solo homer from Cavan Biggio in the sixth. The 24-year-old was shaky in the first inning but cruised therein after until the sixth, throwing 51 of his 81 pitches for strikes to strike out seven. Canning is scheduled for his next start on Wednesday against the Royals.