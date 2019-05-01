Canning didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over 4.1 innings while striking out six.

The right-hander wasn't particularly efficient in his big-league debut, needing 82 pitches (49 strikes) to record 13 outs, but Canning flashed his upside by generating an impressive 18 swinging strikes. The Angels have yet to announce whether he'll remain in the rotation, but the 22-year-old likely showed enough to stick around for at least one more turn.