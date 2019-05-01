Angels' Griffin Canning: Fans six in debut
Canning didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over 4.1 innings while striking out six.
The right-hander wasn't particularly efficient in his big-league debut, needing 82 pitches (49 strikes) to record 13 outs, but Canning flashed his upside by generating an impressive 18 swinging strikes. The Angels have yet to announce whether he'll remain in the rotation, but the 22-year-old likely showed enough to stick around for at least one more turn.
More News
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Big-league debut coming Tuesday•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: On big-league radar•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Gets invitation to big-league camp•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Moves up to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Contributes to second no-hitter of season•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Second pitcher from class to reach Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...