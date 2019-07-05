Angels' Griffin Canning: Fans six in loss
Canning (3-5) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Rangers after surrendering six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six over 3.1 innings.
Canning struck out the side in the first inning but soon ran into trouble in the second by loading the bases with a pair of singles and a walk. Luckily, the only run that scored came from a sacrifice fly by Asdrubal Cabrera. In the third, Canning surrendered a two-run double to Nomar Mazara. The right-hander then allowed a two-run homer to Rougned Odor in the fourth and was pulled after allowing another pair of hits following his 85th pitch. What started out strong turned out to be a sloppy outing despite the six punch outs. The 24-year-old will take a 4.43 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 69:17 K:BB into the All-Star break.
