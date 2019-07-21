Angels' Griffin Canning: Fans six in no-decision
Canning allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings Saturday. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision in a win over the Mariners.
Canning allowed runs in the second and third innings, but otherwise kept it tidy. It was a solid bounce-back performance for the rookie right-hander, who failed to complete two innings in his previous start. Canning owns a 4.67 ERA and 77:24 K:BB in 71.1 innings this season. He'll take a 3-4 record into his next start versus the lowly Orioles on Thursday.
