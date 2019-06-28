Canning (3-4) picked up the win Thursday after holding the A's to two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings.

Of the trio of hits Canning allowed, two of them were solo home runs accounting for the only real damage of the night. The 23-year-old had allowed 13 runs in 23.1 innings over his last four starts, so it was reassuring to see him breeze past a solid A's lineup. Of course, it helped having his offense at full strength for the first time this season, as all nine starters recorded hits and provided generous run support. Canning has proven himself as a reliable starter for the Angels, lasting six innings in five of his last six starts. The right-hander will carry a 3.79 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 63:14 K:BB into Tuesday showdown with the Rangers.