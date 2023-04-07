Canning (groin) said Friday that he feels 100 percent healthy, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Canning tallied 10 strikeouts over five innings in a rehab start Thursday with Single-A Inland Empire while scattering two runs -- one earned -- on six hits and two walks. He could feasibly jump into the Angels' rotation next week, though no official decision has been made. The 26-year-old suffered a left groin strain just before the end of spring training.
