Canning (groin) said Friday that he feels 100 percent healthy, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Canning tallied 10 strikeouts over five innings in a rehab start Thursday with Single-A Inland Empire while scattering two runs -- one earned -- on six hits and two walks. He could feasibly jump into the Angels' rotation next week, though no official decision has been made. The 26-year-old suffered a left groin strain just before the end of spring training.

