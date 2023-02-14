Canning (back) is a full-go at Angels camp this spring, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Canning did not pitch at any level in 2022 because of a stress fracture in his lower back, but he enjoyed a fairly normal offseason and already has several bullpen sessions under his belt. If his health cooperates, the 26-year-old right-hander should again emerge as an option for the Angels' six-man rotation here in 2023. He holds a 4.73 ERA and 214:81 K:BB through 209.1 career major-league innings.
More News
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Avoids arbitration•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Set to resume throwing•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Expected to avoid surgery•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Won't pitch this season•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Slated for checkup soon•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Avoiding surgery for now•