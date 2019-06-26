Angels' Griffin Canning: Gets extra day between starts
Canning is scheduled to make his next start Thursday at home against the Athletics.
Due to an off day Monday, the Angels had the opportunity to reorder their rotation, but they'll elect to break in a new fifth starter (Jaime Barria) for Wednesday's series finale with the Reds rather than waiting until the weekend to do so. As a result, Canning will return to the hill Thursday on five days' rest instead of his normal four and draw a different opponent than fantasy managers may have anticipated heading into the week. The extra day of rest should at least prove beneficial to Canning, who has surrendered 13 runs in 23.1 innings over his last four starts.
