Canning was invited to the Angels' major-league spring training camp Friday.

Despite the invitation, Canning isn't expected to open the year with the big-league club. He had an excellent 1.97 ERA in 10 starts for Double-A Mobile but sputtered to a 5.49 ERA in 13 starts following a promotion to Triple-A Salt Lake. Conquering that level should give him a shot to debut at some point later this season.

