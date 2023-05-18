Canning (2-2) took the loss Wednesday, giving up three runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.1 innings as the Angels fell 3-1 to the Orioles. He struck out four.

The right-hander put together one of his better efforts since rejoining the big-league rotation, tossing 67 of 95 pitches for strikes, but the Halos couldn't get much going offensively against Kyle Bradish. Canning has lost two straight starts after winning two straight, and he'll take a 6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB through 29.1 innings into his next outing, likely to come at home early next week against the Red Sox.