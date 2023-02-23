Canning (back) threw a 26-pitch live batting practice session Thursday, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.
It's the first time facing hitters this camp for Canning, who missed all of the 2022 season because of a stress fracture in his lower back. The 26-year-old has missed a bunch of time due to injury but has a clean bill of health this spring and is competing for the final spot in the Angels' six-man rotation.
