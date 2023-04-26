Canning (1-0) got the win over the Athletics Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings.

Canning picked up his first win since June 9, 2021 and notched seven strikeouts for the first time since May 26, 2021 after not pitching at all last season due to a stress fracture in his back. He allowed runs to score in the first, fifth and sixth, an inning during which he was pulled after a leadoff double. The 27-year-old sports a 4.11 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and a 15:5 K:BB over 15.1 innings across three starts and should be due to start against the Cardinals next week.