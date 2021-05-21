Canning (3-3) took the 6-3 loss to Minnesota in game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks with one strikeout in two innings.

Canning labored in this one, allowing seven base runners on 68 pitches through just two innings. The big blow came in the first when he surrendered a Miguel Sano grand slam, and the start could've been much worse if he hadn't been able to escape a second inning bases-loaded jam. It was a step backward for the young starter who had allowed two runs or less in each of his last three starts.