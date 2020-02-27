Angels' Griffin Canning: Headed for MRI
Canning is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right elbow Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Canning apparently felt something during his spring debut Wednesday, during which he allowed just one walk across two scoreless innings. While the severity of the issue won't be known until after his test results are disclosed, any setback could have an effect on his status for the start of the 2020 season. It's worth noting that Canning''s 2019 season prematurely ended due to a bout of right elbow inflammation.
