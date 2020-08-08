Canning (0-2) took the loss Friday versus the Rangers, giving up four runs (one earned) on three hits and six walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings.

Canning didn't make things easier on himself, as his throwing error led to the Rangers' tying run being scored. Reliever Mike Mayers then hit Nick Solak with a pitch while the bases were loaded, allowing an inherited runner to score, which stuck Canning with the loss. The 24-year-old right-hander has a 3.14 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 14.1 innings this season. He'll hope to demonstrate better control at home against the Athletics on Wednesday.