Canning was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to July 29, with right calf tightness.

The right-hander was scratched from his scheduled start Monday in Atlanta due to the injury and will be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks. Canning isn't overly concerned about the injury, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, and believes he'll be able to return from the injured list when first eligible in mid-August.