Canning (4-4) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Mariners after allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while fanning five across 3.1 innings.

This was the fourth time Canning couldn't complete four innings this season, and the right-hander has given up three or more runs in each of his last three starts. That run comes after a prior run of three starts with two or fewer earned runs, though, so he's been lacking a bit of consistency of late. Canning owns a 4.45 ERA, a 1.52 WHIP, a 10.5 K/9 and a 4.8 BB/9 over his last six outings, and his next start is scheduled for next week at home against the Royals.