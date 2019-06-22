Angels' Griffin Canning: Little support in loss
Canning (2-4) took the loss Friday as the Angels were downed 5-1 by the Cardinals, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings while striking out three.
He got spotted a 1-0 lead before he even took the mound but that was all the run support Canning would receive on the night. The rookie will take a 3.88 ERA and 57:13 K:BB through 55.2 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the A's.
