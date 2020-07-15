Canning (elbow) struck out eight hitters in five innings during an intrasquad game Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Canning's appearance was far from traditional -- he faced only six different batters, most of whom are Triple-A level -- but it is encouraging that the right-hander was able to go five frames after experiencing elbow issues during spring training. Canning appears to have benefited from extended time off and a series of biological injections, and he should be ready to hold down a spot at the back end of the Angels' rotation when the season kicks off.