Canning tossed two scoreless innings in Monday's Cactus League contest against Cleveland, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out two batters.

Canning missed the entire 2021 season due to a lower-back stress fracture, so Monday's outing was particularly important for the right-hander. He tossed 31 pitches and didn't appear to have any lingering effects from the injury. Canning allowed just two singles in Monday's start -- one didn't leave the infield, and the other was a blooper. The 26-year-old is battling for a role at the back of the Angels' rotation, though it remains to be seen how much he'll be able to stretch out by the end of spring.