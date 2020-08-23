Canning gave up three runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings during Saturday's 4-3 win over the A's. He had three strikeouts and didn't qualify for the decision.

It's become a familiar theme for the 24-year-old, as he's completed five frames in only one of his six starts this season. Canning has a 4.88 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB across 27.2 innings and will hope to find his first win Thursday at Houston.