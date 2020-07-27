Canning (0-1) gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven in 4.2 innings Monday against the Athletics.
It's great to see Canning rack up the strikeouts in his first start of the season, but he threw 82 pitches (50 strikes) without getting out of the fifth inning. He will have another tough matchup Saturday at home against the Astros.
