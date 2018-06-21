Angels' Griffin Canning: Moves up to Triple-A
Canning was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Canning started 10 games for Double-A Mobile this season, posting an impressive 1.97 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with a 49:19 K:BB across 45.2 innings. The 22-year-old will be transferring to a higher rung of the Angels' organizational ladder for the second time in 2018 after starting the year at High-A Inland Empire. Look for Canning to remain at the Triple-A level for the remainder of the year.
