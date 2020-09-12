Canning allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday. He struck out five.

Canning was on the hook for the loss until Jared Walsh's game-tying homer in the eighth inning. Location considered, it was a solid effort for Canning, who has a 4.57 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 39:16 K:BB across 45.1 innings this season. The 24-year-old righty still hasn't won a game in 2020 -- he'll try to correct that Thursday versus the Diamondbacks.