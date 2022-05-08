Canning (back) is expected to begin throwing live bullpen sessions within the next week, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Canning has been throwing off a mound twice a week to build up arm strength. There is no timetable for his return, but news of his progress is encouraging.
