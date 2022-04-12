Canning (back) is expected to begin throwing off a mound during the Angels' upcoming road trip, which begins Thursday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Canning progressed to playing long toss in late March and is now set to resume mound work in the near future. The 25-year-old will miss at least the first two months of the season due to a stress fracture in his back, but his rehab appears to be going smoothly since suffering a setback prior to spring training.