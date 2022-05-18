Canning (back) hasn't thrown since suffering a setback following a simulated game May 9, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Canning looked to be rehabbing well when throwing bullpen sessions in late April, but he experienced soreness after his first simulated game and hasn't been able to throw since. Per Fletcher, he tried to play catch Monday, but that didn't go well. Canning will have a follow-up with a doctor Wednesday, which may provide some clarity about his outlook moving forward.
More News
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Suffers setback•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Facing hitters Monday•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Nearing live bullpens•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Tosses another bullpen session•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Scheduled to throw Friday•
-
Angels' Griffin Canning: Bullpen session scheduled•