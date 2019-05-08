Angels' Griffin Canning: Notches first career win
Canning (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Tigers by allowing two runs on four hits across 5.1 innings. He struck out seven and walked one.
Canning made it through five innings with only one hit given up, but the Tigers were able to find some success during the sixth, costing him the quality start. The 22-year-old could be called upon to start again Sunday at Baltimore as Andrew Heaney (elbow) remains on the injured list without a definitive return date.
