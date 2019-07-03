Canning will be pushed back to Thursday against the Rangers, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Jaime Barria has been recalled and will get the start Wednesday. Fortunately, it seems there are no health issues to report with Canning; apparently the team just wanted to build in an extra rest day. Canning has enjoyed quite a bit of success so far at the big-league level, though the estimators are less favorable on account of his 1.8 HR/9.