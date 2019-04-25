Manager Brad Ausmus said Canning "is on the radar, for sure," Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Canning has been lights out for Triple-A Salt Lake so far this season, compiling a 0.56 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB through a trio of stats (16 innings). He was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday in order to throw 90 pitches in an extended spring training game, a good indication that the 22-year-old could be close to making his big-league debut. Should the Angels promote Canning, they would first need to clear a spot on their 40-man roster.